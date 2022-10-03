Microsoft’s vision of mobile laptop computing has often differed from Apple’s perspective. While the latter prefers to sell two different devices with overlapping qualities (MacBook + iPad), the former’s Surface lineup blends the tablet and laptop market into one convenient package. This week, you can get the thinnest iteration of this concept, the Microsoft Surface Pro X, for $899.99 ($400 off).

Microsoft has been making tablet/laptop hybrid Surface devices for quite a long time. And while they don’t really fit into any single product category, that’s formulated by design. The Surface lineup is all about versatility, and nearly a decade after the first version came to be, the Surface Pro X embraces this theme in the thinnest form factor yet. Weighing in at less than 2 pounds and 0.28 inches thick, it’s light and easy to hold, even for prolonged periods of time.

Microsoft Surface Pro X The Microsoft Surface Pro X is an ARM-based tablet and laptop hybrid device powered by Windows 11.

This airiness comes in handy, since the Surface Pro X’s natural form is a tablet, where you can easily browse the web, read books, and watch videos with the device held directly in your hands. Then when you want to get more done, connect a dedicated Surface Pro Signature Keyboard or Slim Pen 2 (sold separately), and now you have a very lapable Windows machine that can knock out emails, power through spreadsheets, jot down notes, and more. It’s the best of both worlds—tablet and laptop—all powered by Windows 11.

Out of the box, this Surface Pro X for $899.99 ($400 off) features a battery-sipping Microsoft SQ2 ARM processor that boasts up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, along with 16 GB of memory, and 256 GB of SSD storage. Storage can be bumped up to 512 GB, if you’d like, but that will send the final price over the $1K mark. This version only comes in one color, as well—a refined silvery Platinum—making your choice pretty straightforward.