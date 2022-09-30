The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is designed for the latest Xbox Series X and S consoles, but it also works perfectly for gaming on Windows PCs. It’s the top pick in our roundup of the best PC gaming controllers, and now it’s on sale.

Microsoft has discounted the Xbox Core Wireless Controller (or just “Xbox Wireless Controller,” as it’s also called) to $45 on Amazon, a savings of $15 from the original price. This is the latest controller designed for Xbox consoles, with a comfortable design, textured grips on the back case and triggers, and a dedicated share button for capturing screenshots and videos.

Xbox Core Wireless Controller This is one of the best controllers for PC gaming. Just pair it to your computer with Bluetooth and you're good to go.

Even though the controller is primarily aimed at Xbox owners, it also works perfectly with Windows PCs and any PC games that support controller input. You just need a computer that supports Bluetooth, and once it’s paired in the Windows Settings, you’re ready to play. Alternatively, you can plug it in with a USB Type-C cable for a wired connection. The controller also works to varying extents with Android phones, iPhone and iPad, Linux, and other platforms.

This is the lowest price for the controller we’ve seen from Amazon in several months. However, only the “Robot White” color is at $45 — as of the time of writing, the Carbon Black color is out of stock, and the “Shock Blue” and “Pulse Red” colors are a few bucks more expensive. Target has the white color for the same $45 price, while all the colors at Best Buy are at least $50 — still technically on sale, but not as good of a deal.