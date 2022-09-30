Intel’s last event saw the introduction of the 13th gen Core CPU range. But Pat Gelsinger, Intel’s CEO, also mentioned availability info for the Intel Arc A770, the company’s first desktop gaming GPU. The A770 won’t make it to the market alone, as Intel has confirmed the A750 is launching with it.

The Intel Arc A750 is a slightly weaker sibling to the A770, belonging to the same “Arc 7” GPU range and all. The A750 has four fewer Xe-cores, at 28 rather than 32, and sees a reduction in XMX engine count, going down from 512 to 448 (each Xe core has 16 XMX engines). It also sees both a slight reduction in memory bandwidth, but it still comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory — no 16GB option, though.

If the Intel Arc A770 is somewhere in between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and an RTX 3060 Ti, the Arc A750 is closer to an RTX 3060. And it costs $290, making it an amazing deal for anyone looking for a new budget gaming GPU, even with Intel being a newcomer. The company also clarified the pricing for the 16GB version of the Arc A770 — it’ll cost $350.

If you buy any of these GPUs, you’ll also get a few games to get your gaming sessions started. All Intel Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards will come bundled with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. That’s an extra $70 value. Plus, if you join the company’s Gaming Access program, you’ll also get copies of Gotham Knights, The Settlers, and Ghostbusters.

Both the A770 and the A750 will be out on October 12th.