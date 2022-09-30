It’s not good enough for wireless earbuds to just deliver stellar sound. They have to be able to shut out the noisy world around you, too. Luckily, you can get our favorite wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation technology, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, for $199 ($80 off).

Bose is known for making some of the most premium audio products on the planet. This is evidenced by our review team, which pitted a bunch of wireless earbuds against one another in the ultimate product showdown. What they discovered was that the same Bose QuietComfort Earbuds featured in today’s deal consistently had excellent noise cancellation, rich bass, and intuitive touch controls. In fact, these buds were so refined, our team ranked them as the best overall wireless earbuds of 2022.

Thanks to today’s special offer, you can save a good chunk of cash on the best buds money can buy as of this year. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get premium sound piped directly to your eardrums, 11 different noise cancellation modes with a transparency feature for when you need it, IPX4 sweat resistance, and hands-free support via Siri or Google Assistant. These attributes are all wrapped up in a device designed to stay secure in your ear.

You can get yourself a pair of these Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $199 ($80 off). They’re available in Triple Black and Soapstone white. There isn’t a designated expiration date for this special offer, so grab them while you can.