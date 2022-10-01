Apple’s Photos app for iPhone and iPad is perfect for making quick changes or in-depth edits to your photos and videos. You can even use it to copy edits from one photo or video to an entire batch, cutting down on your editing workload. We’ll show you how.

Copy Edits From One Photo or Video to Another

Batch editing on iPhone works using a copy-and-paste approach. To apply edits to a batch of photos or videos, you must first make edits to one.

Note: The batch editing feature will work for edits made using filters as well as edits to exposure, contrast, saturation, tint, etc. It does not work for cropping, straightening, or perspective adjustments.

Open a photo or video and tap “Edit,” then make some changes. Try to think about how these changes will affect other images or videos in your batch when you apply them.

Once you’re happy with how the photo looks, tap on the ellipsis (…) icon in the top-right corner of the screen and tap “Copy Edits” to copy your changes to the clipboard.

Tap “Done” to save your edits and return to the library. Tap on a photo to preview it, then use the ellipsis (…) button in the top-right corner, followed by “Paste Edits” to apply your changes.

If you want to apply your edits to more than one photo, you can do this from the main library view. First, hit “Select” and then tap as many photos as you’d like to apply your edits to.

Now tap on the ellipsis icon (…) in the bottom-right corner of the screen and tap “Paste Edits” to make adjustments to the entire batch.

Don’t like the changes you made? You can tap “Edit” then “Revert” on an individual photo or video to return to the original.

You can also do this on a batch scale by tapping “Select” and selecting the photos you would like to revert. Then, choose “Revert to Original” under the ellipsis (…) menu.

Tip: If you can’t see the option to copy or paste your edits, you’ll need to ensure you’re running iOS 16. Check for iPhone updates under Settings > General > Software Update.

Great for Photos Shot Under Similar Conditions

Batch editing can be a real timesaver, especially if you want to achieve a similar look and feel from a batch of photos.

For example, you could go for a striking, high-contrast black and white look by desaturating your captures (using the saturation tool), boosting the contrast, increasing the black point, and even pushing the exposure up.

If you’re after a less radical look, shooting conditions should ideally remain the same between photos. For example, batch editing could be useful for simply increasing the brightness of a set of photos shot on the beach on a hazy afternoon.

More Editing Tips for Better Photos

Understanding how to edit using the Photos app can significantly improve the results you get from your iPhone’s camera.

You can also apply a few simple tips to make your images pop and boost dynamic range to recover details from shadows and highlights (especially if you shoot in RAW).

RELATED: 5 Simple Photo Editing Tips to Make Your Photos Pop