Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are simplified versions of Photoshop and Premiere, respectively, intended for light video and photo editing. Adobe has now released 2023 versions of both apps with some new AI-powered features.

The headline feature for Photoshop Elements 2023 is “Moving Elements,” where you can select areas of a still image to make them animated. Adobe showed off flowing water in a waterfall photo as an example, or sand kicking up in an image of someone riding a bike. The newly-animated images can then be saved as a video or GIF for easy sharing. There’s also a new “Peek-through Overlays” option for creating a depth effect in photos, more filters for applying artistic effects, and more slideshow templates.

Premiere Elements 2023 has the same artistic filter options as Photoshop Elements, and adds 100 new audio tracks to use in projects. Adobe says both applications have “up to 35% faster installation, 50% faster launch times, and 48% reduction in app size.” The apps also open up to 70% faster on Mac computers with Apple Silicon chips (M1 & M2), like the latest MacBook Air.

Finally, both applications now have companion apps for web browsers, iPhone, and Android. You can’t actually edit photos and videos through the companion apps, but they can be used to upload photos and videos to your Adobe cloud storage, which can then be easily accessed from Photoshop Elements or Premiere Elements on your computer.

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are priced at $99.99 each, or you can buy them together for $149.99. Unlike most of Adobe’s other software, the “Elements” applications are one-time purchases with no recurring subscription. You can buy them from Adobe’s site — the apps are usually available from stores like Amazon and Best Buy as well, but they haven’t started selling the 2023 edition yet.