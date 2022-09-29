Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard on Android phones is frequently updated, but while the keyboard also has a version for iPhone, it hasn’t been updated for a year. Now we know why. Microsoft is officially discontinuing SwiftKey on iPhone and iPad, and pulling the app in a few days.

In a statement to ZDNet, Chris Wolfe, Director of Product Management at SwiftKey, said that support for SwiftKey on iPhone and iPad will end on October 5th. On that date, the app will be pulled from the App Store. He also mentioned that Microsoft will “continue support for SwiftKey Android as well as the underlying technology that powers the Windows touch keyboard,” so the decision only impacts the long-abandoned iOS and iPadOS version.

He went on to add that “those customers who have SwiftKey installed on iOS, it will continue to work until it is manually uninstalled or a user gets a new device.” If you want to use SwiftKey on your iPhone, you still have a few days to download it before it’s gone forever.

Microsoft refused to provide a reason as to why it’s discontinuing the iOS version of its keyboard. But as we mentioned, the app has lacked updates for over a year. With no one actively looking over it, there’s no point in keeping it around.

If you want to use SwiftKey as your keyboard on your iOS device, make sure to download it before it’s gone from the App Store forever. It’s not like we’d recommend you do that, though — the last version is already over a year old and it’s only getting older.