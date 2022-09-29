Amazon’s premium $200 Echo Studio is one of the best smart speakers out there, with an emphasis on sound quality. And if you have one, you’ll be glad to know it’s about to get even better, as Amazon has announced new software improvements — as well as a new color.

The Echo Studio didn’t recieve a hardware refresh unlike other Amazon products, but that doesn’t mean it’s not getting better. Amazon is rolling out a software update with a new spatial audio processing technology and frequency range extension. The new spatial audio tech mirrors a hi-fi stereo speaker — for music, this means that vocals are projected to the center and instrumentals to the sides. This creates a better, concert-like listening experience more faithful to what an artist intended.

This new spatial audio processing technology is already available on the Echo Show 15 too, and according to Amazon, it will make its way to other compatible Echo devices soon.

Frequency range extension, on the other hand, will give you “improved mid-range clarity and deeper bass” in addition to better performance, Amazon says. It seems like a more generic “audio quality improvement” feature, and we’ll have to see if it actually makes a difference in real life.

While we’re not getting new hardware, we are getting a new color. The Echo Studio is now available in a new Glacier White color that looks very slick, in addition to the existing Charcoal option.

If the new features, or the new white color, are enticing enough to get you to buy one, you can grab one for its usual $200 price point.