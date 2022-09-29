Text-to-image AI processors from the likes of DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion have been all the rage these days. Still, those generate images, not videos. If you wanted to make your own AI-generated videos too, Meta wants to be the first to get there.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new online tool called Make a Video. Once it’s out, it will work pretty much identically to current AI image generators. You give it a text prompt, and the tool will interpret your prompt and put together a video to the best of its ability. Instead of generating one single image, it’ll instead generate multiple frames of the same idea to make a video for you.

The company showed off some frames generated by the tool using various prompts to demonstrate its effectiveness. Of course, a good or bad prompt can make or break an AI image generator, and we’d imagine it’s the same thing here.

One notable addition is that the tool will be able to make videos based on existing photos and videos to create new videos that are similar — we’ll have to see how this works once the tool it’s out, but it’s definitely intriguing.

Meta says that it expects to make this tool available to the public in November.