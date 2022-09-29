Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have a very tight grip on the automobile market — one that Amazon just recently got its foot in. The company is now doubling down with a redesigned, second-gen Echo Auto.

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Auto has been unveiled. And just like you may imagine, it’s an easy way to give you access to Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, when you’re behind the wheel. It’s definitely not the same thing as either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, though — Amazon’s Echo Auto works very differently. Instead of having a touch screen, you just have a voice-powered speaker.

The company is swapping its previous design for a new, smart speaker-like design. It still works the same, though, so if you were expecting a touch screen like an Android Auto head unit, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

You can mount it to your dashboard using an adhesive mount, and you’re supposed to control it entirely using your voice. You can ask Alexa things while you’re behind the wheel. It has five microphones, and you can ask it to change the music, make and receive calls, or turn on the air conditioner.

With the Echo Auto, you can even get roadside assistance if your car breaks down unexpectedly or you’re caught in an accident. You can ask Alexa for roadside assistance, and it’ll connect you to an agent who will ask for help on your behalf, and send someone over to help you and pay for just the services you need.

The Echo Auto is just $55, and it’ll become available soon.