Windows may be the most popular laptop operating system in the world, but Chrome OS has gained some significant ground, thanks largely to a diverse supply of Chromebooks. Whether you already have an aging Chromebook that you’d like to upgrade, or this is your first time picking one up, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook at just $279 ($150 off) is a good option to consider.

Having their humble beginnings as a simple, secure alternative to Windows and Mac, Chromebooks have since carved out a sizable piece of the laptop market. Not only are they great, affordable devices for students, they’re also ideal for anyone who wants a functioning laptop that receives regular updates and never catches a system-breaking virus — which is most people, really.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i is a Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4500 chip, touchscreen, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook is its low price. Forking over less than $300 dollars for a 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop is practically a steal, even for Chromebooks, which already cost quite a bit less than their Windows and Mac cousins. Under the hood sits an Intel Celeron N4500 processor that fits in nicely with Chrome OS’ low-stress demands, along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Lenovo also promises you’ll get up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook can be yours for only $279 ($150 off). It comes in one color—a nice navy blue—and no upgrade options, making your decision pretty straight forward. This offer is valid today through Sunday, October 2, 2022.

 

