Amazon has a huge foot on the Wi-Fi router space thanks to its Eero lineup. And today, Amazon introduced a handful of new entries to the Eero lineup that are perfect for both homes, businesses, and anyone who just needs high-performance Wi-Fi.

Amazon launched the Eero PoE 6 and the Eero PoE Gateway today, two new power-over-ethernet devices. The Eero PoE 6 looks similar to a regular Eero router, except for the fact that it doesn’t have a power outlet.

Instead, the PoE draws power from the same Ethernet cable that it uses to get its actual internet connection. If you’re willing to pay for that commodity, then power-over-ethernet (PoE) can allow you to have increased flexibility and cleaner cabling, and Amazon is bringing exactly that to the Eero PoE 6.

The Eero PoE 6 has a coverage area of up to 2,000 square feet and can connect to more than 100 devices. The device is capable of wireless speeds of up to 1.5 gigabits per second and 160 MHz channels. And, because of PoE’s versatility, it can go practically anyplace an ethernet cable can be pulled, making it simple to flush mount to ceilings and walls.

And to go with those access points, you have the Eero PoE Gateway. According to Eero’s CEO, it’s the “first dedicated wireless Eero device,” and it has two 10 gigabit non-PoE ethernet ports and eight 2.5 gigabit PoE ethernet ports. You don’t necessarily need to use Eeros with those ports, though, as the gateway can also support other kinds of PoE devices as well. The gateway can deliver up to 100W of power across those 8 ports if it’s using its 145W power supply.

The Eero PoE 6 will set you back $300, while the Gateway will cost a whopping $650. They’re certainly prosumer devices, but if you have the dough and you want to put together a clean Wi-Fi setup, they look impressive. It seems Amazon finally has an answer to the popularity of Ubiquiti‘s products, which are primarily aimed at businesses, but have become increasingly popular in regular homes.