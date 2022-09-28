It can be hard for runners, gym goers, and workout fanatics to find a good pair of earbuds that will both stay in while exercising and that can endure an endless barrage of sweat for years to come. The ideal solution, of course, is to pick up a set designed specifically for rigorous activities, like these Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds for $89.99 ($30 off).

As their name suggests, the Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds are built for people who lead active lives. They come with robust IP57 water and sweat protection so that you can feel confident about jogging, running, lifting weights, or otherwise working up a sweat with these things in your ears. They also come with three different ear tips so that you can get the best fit.

Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earbuds The Jabra Elite 4 Active are a pair of wireless earbuds designed for people who like to exercise, thanks to their IP57 water and sweat protection, noise cancellation technology, and long battery life.

On top of that, the Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds feature noise cancellation for when you want to drown out the chaos at the gym, as well as wind and noise protection to keep your calls nice and clear, even when you’re on the move. Finally, you can expect to get up to 7 full hours of playback on a single charge and 21 additional hours with the included charging case.

The Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds can be yours today for just $89.99 ($30 off), far less than you’ll pay on a pair from Apple or Samsung. They come in three different colors, too, including Navy, Black, and Mint. This special offer is valid from today through Sunday, October 2, 2022.