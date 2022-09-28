System76 has been selling laptops and desktop computers with Linux in mind for years. The Oryx Pro is the company’s most powerful laptop, and now it has been updated with even better hardware.

The Oryx Pro has the specifications of a high-end gaming laptop, and even though you can play games on it, the laptop is primarily intended for productivity work that requires a lot of graphics power. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor that runs at up to 4.7 GHz, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti graphics card, up to 64 GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, Thunderbolt 4 support, Gigabit Ethernet, and a backlit keyboard.

This time around, System76 has updated the Oryx Pro with an optional 4K OLED screen and faster DDR5 RAM. The company said, “DDR5 RAM can achieve 50 percent faster transfer speeds than DDR4 while consuming less power. This is a significant speed boost for those who frequently work with large files or datasets.” Unfortunately, the 4K screen has a glossy finish, but the 1080p option retains a matte coating. You can buy the laptop with either a 15.6 or 17.3-inch screen.

The main selling point with System76’s computers is that they are specifically designed for use with Linux, which includes technical support if something doesn’t work — something most PC manufacturers only offer with Windows. Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS is installed by default, and you can swap it for any other Linux distribution that has decent support for NVIDIA graphics cards. Pop!_OS has all the required GPU drivers, and switches between integrated graphics and the dedicated GPU as needed to improve battery life, like some Windows-based gaming laptops.

The new Oryx Pro looks like an excellent choice for anyone who needs top-tier graphics in a Linux machine, but it will cost you — the base configuration with an RTX 3070 Ti is $2,198. If you don’t need that much GPU power in a Linux laptop, the Lemur Pro is much lighter and cheaper, or you can get the HP Dev One.