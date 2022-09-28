With Intel launching its 13th gen Core CPUs, it’s just a matter of time until everyone upgrades their PC lineups to use the new chips. And Acer did so promptly. The company has announced that its Predator Orion 7000 pre-built PC is getting Intel’s new 2022 silicon.

The Predator Orion 7000 is currently available with Intel’s 12th gen CPUs and NVIDIA’s RTX 3000-series graphics cards, but it’s getting an upgrade coinciding with Intel’s latest release. It will now come equipped with up to an Intel Core i9-13900K as well as up to 64GB of DDR5-4000 memory. It will also feature up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU — we don’t know if it will also get the new RTX 4080/4090 down the road, since many other 13th gen-based pre-builts are using 4000-series cards, but the 3090 is still a mighty fine GPU.

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 itself seems like one of the best pre-built PCs you can get if you don’t want to build your own PC. The CPU comes with an AIO liquid cooler, albeit only with a 120mm radiator, and the case itself comes with plenty of airflow, with front and back fans for air intake/outtake. It even comes with commodity features, like a hot-swap drive bay right above the case’s front I/O, or Intel’s Wi-Fi 6E AX211 module.

Make sure to keep an eye on your retailer of choice if you want to get one of these PCs.