Streaming services were supposed to make it easier to pick your channels, but it hasn’t panned out that way. If watching sports is your top priority, you’ll likely have to pay more. We’ll help you find the cheapest options.
Sadly, sports networks are often included in the larger bundles of channels you may not want. To make matters worse, the majority of sports networks have been gobbled up by two entities—Disney (ESPN) and FOX Sports. Getting all of these channels can be pricey and annoying.
Cheapest for ESPN: Sling Orange
Cheapest for FOX Sports: Sling Blue
Cheapest All Inclusive
Vidgo
Sling Orange & Blue
YouTube TV
Cheapest for ESPN: Sling Orange
Sling TV offers two bundles of channels, each with a smattering of sports networks. The “Orange” bundle includes the ESPN family of networks for $35 per month. The networks that air sporting events include:
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPN 3
- TNT
- TBS
For an additional $11 per month, you can get the “Sports Extra” add-on package. The channels in the add-on are dependent on your base package (Orange or Blue). The Orange package gets these extra channels:
- ACC Network
- SEC Network
- ESPN U
- Pac 12 Network
- bein Sports
- Longhorn Network
- ACC Network Extra
- MLB Network
- SEC Network+
- NBA TV
- ESPNEWS
- Tennis Channel
- NHL Network
- MLB Strike Zone
Cheapest for FOX Sports: Sling Blue
The second bundle offered by Sling TV is the “Blue” package. This is the one that includes the FOX Sports family of networks for $35 per month. The networks that air sporting events include:
- FOX (in certain markets)
- FS1
- NFL Network
- NBC (in certain markets)
- TNT
- TBS
- TruTV
You can also opt for the “Sports Extra” add-on package for an additional $11 per month. The channels in the add-on are dependent on your base package (Orange or Blue). The Blue package gets these extra channels:
- FS2
- MLB Network
- NFL RedZone
- Big Ten Network
- NBA TV
- Olympic Channel
- MLB Strike Zone
- bein Sports
- NBC Golf
- NHL Network
- Tennis Channel
- Pac 12 Network
Cheapest All Inclusive
What if you don’t want to be limited to choosing between ESPN or FOX Sports networks? There are certainly options, but you’ll be paying quite a bit more.
Vidgo
Vidgo is one of the newer streaming services, and it has a lot of potential for sports fans. There are two plans to choose from—“Plus” for $60 per month and “Premium” for $80 per month. The “Plus” plan is the best value for sports, it includes:
- Big Ten Network
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPNEWS
- ESPN U
- FS1
- FS2
- Longhorn Network
- MLB Network
- NFL Network
- NHL Network
- Pac 12 Network
- SEC Network
- Stadium
In some select markets, you can also get your local FOX channel through the “Plus” plan. That’s an extremely solid selection of sports channels for $60 per month. However, Vidgo is relatively new, and therefore it’s not as polished as other services.
Sling Orange & Blue
The aforementioned Orange and Blue packages can be bundled together for only $50 per month. That’s an excellent deal, but if you need the Sports Extra add-on, it bumps up to $15 per month if paired with the Orange & Blue package. That brings the total up to $65.
YouTube TV
Speaking of $65, that’s how much YouTube TV costs without any add-ons, and you won’t need any additional channels to match Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra. YouTube TV includes the following sports channels:
- ABC
- CBS
- FOX
- NBC
- Big Ten Network
- CBS Sports Network
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPN U
- ESPNEWS
- FS1
- FS2
- NBC Golf
- MLB Network
- NBA TV
- NBC Sports Network
- Olympic Channel
- SEC Network
- TBS
- TNT
- TruTV
The cheapest streaming service for sports really depends on your needs. If you only care about your local NFL team, you can probably watch them for free with an OTA antenna. You can also avoid costly packages if your teams primarily play on ESPN or FOX Sports. Sadly, the “all you can eat” sports packages are not cheap.
RELATED: Why Free OTA TV Beats Cable on Picture Quality
- › How to Find and Merge Duplicate Contacts on iPhone
- › 8 Signs Your Computer’s PSU Is Failing
- › Apple iPhone 14 Review: The Safe Choice That’s Worth Buying
- › We Wanted a Star Trek Replicator and All We Got Was Keurig Machines
- › How to Fix “Your System Has Run Out of Application Memory” on a Mac
- › Why a Laptop Stand Is the Next Desk Accessory You Need