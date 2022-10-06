Streaming services were supposed to make it easier to pick your channels, but it hasn’t panned out that way. If watching sports is your top priority, you’ll likely have to pay more. We’ll help you find the cheapest options.

Sadly, sports networks are often included in the larger bundles of channels you may not want. To make matters worse, the majority of sports networks have been gobbled up by two entities—Disney (ESPN) and FOX Sports. Getting all of these channels can be pricey and annoying.

Sling TV offers two bundles of channels, each with a smattering of sports networks. The “Orange” bundle includes the ESPN family of networks for $35 per month. The networks that air sporting events include:

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN 3

TNT

TBS

For an additional $11 per month, you can get the “Sports Extra” add-on package. The channels in the add-on are dependent on your base package (Orange or Blue). The Orange package gets these extra channels:

ACC Network

SEC Network

ESPN U

Pac 12 Network

bein Sports

Longhorn Network

ACC Network Extra

MLB Network

SEC Network+

NBA TV

ESPNEWS

Tennis Channel

NHL Network

MLB Strike Zone

Cheapest for FOX Sports: Sling Blue

The second bundle offered by Sling TV is the “Blue” package. This is the one that includes the FOX Sports family of networks for $35 per month. The networks that air sporting events include:

FOX (in certain markets)

FS1

NFL Network

NBC (in certain markets)

TNT

TBS

TruTV

You can also opt for the “Sports Extra” add-on package for an additional $11 per month. The channels in the add-on are dependent on your base package (Orange or Blue). The Blue package gets these extra channels:

FS2

MLB Network

NFL RedZone

Big Ten Network

NBA TV

Olympic Channel

MLB Strike Zone

bein Sports

NBC Golf

NHL Network

Tennis Channel

Pac 12 Network

Cheapest All Inclusive

What if you don’t want to be limited to choosing between ESPN or FOX Sports networks? There are certainly options, but you’ll be paying quite a bit more.

Vidgo is one of the newer streaming services, and it has a lot of potential for sports fans. There are two plans to choose from—“Plus” for $60 per month and “Premium” for $80 per month. The “Plus” plan is the best value for sports, it includes:

Big Ten Network

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPNEWS

ESPN U

FS1

FS2

Longhorn Network

MLB Network

NFL Network

NHL Network

Pac 12 Network

SEC Network

Stadium

In some select markets, you can also get your local FOX channel through the “Plus” plan. That’s an extremely solid selection of sports channels for $60 per month. However, Vidgo is relatively new, and therefore it’s not as polished as other services.

Sling Orange & Blue

The aforementioned Orange and Blue packages can be bundled together for only $50 per month. That’s an excellent deal, but if you need the Sports Extra add-on, it bumps up to $15 per month if paired with the Orange & Blue package. That brings the total up to $65.

YouTube TV

Speaking of $65, that’s how much YouTube TV costs without any add-ons, and you won’t need any additional channels to match Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra. YouTube TV includes the following sports channels:

ABC

CBS

FOX

NBC

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports Network

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN U

ESPNEWS

FS1

FS2

NBC Golf

MLB Network

NBA TV

NBC Sports Network

Olympic Channel

SEC Network

TBS

TNT

TruTV

The cheapest streaming service for sports really depends on your needs. If you only care about your local NFL team, you can probably watch them for free with an OTA antenna. You can also avoid costly packages if your teams primarily play on ESPN or FOX Sports. Sadly, the “all you can eat” sports packages are not cheap.

