Intel unveiled its new range of 13th gen Core CPUs today. Combined with the announcement of NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 graphics cards and AMD’s Ryzen 7000 range of CPUs, we’re getting a lot of new parts to build PCs with. MSI has announced a lot of hardware, including both prebuilt PCs and individual parts.

If you don’t feel like building a PC, MSI has a range of new pre-built PCs equipped with the latest hardware for you, joining the party with Dell’s Alienware. The MEG Trident X2 comes with a peculiar, airflow-first design with a front 4.5-inch touch panel on the case for more intuitive controls. If you’d rather have a more simple, yet still eye-catching design, the MPG Infinite X2 has a more conventional-looking case that still has a lot of space for airflow.

Both PCs come equipped with the latest 13th gen Intel CPUs, going up to the Core i9-13900K, as well as NVIDIA’s RTX 4000-series graphics cards. In addition, other pre-built PCs in MSI’s range, including the MPG Trident, the MAG Codex, the MAG Infinite, and the MEG Aegis, were updated with the latest CPUs and GPUs as well.

If you’re more the kind of person to build PCs, MSI also has new motherboards based on Intel’s new Z790 chipset. The company has several new entries across its different motherboard lines (PRO, MPG, MAG, and MEG). You can save a buck and go for the PRO lineup, where you can find both DDR4 and DDR5 entries, or you can go all-in and get yourself a MEG Z790 GODLIKE with 10G LAN and unparalleled overclocking support.

MSI also has other PC parts. The company’s new MEG power supplies have up to 1300W of power and 80+ Platinum certification, while the MPG series comes with up to 1000W and 80+ Gold certification. They all support the RTX 4000 lineup of GPUs, come with PCI Express Gen 5 support, and in the case of the MEG lineup, ATX 3.0 support. We also have the MEG Prospect 700R case, with a front 4.3-inch IPS touch screen, and the MEG Coreliquid S360 AIO liquid cooler, with support for AMD’s AM5 and Intel’s LGA 1700 sockets.

Make sure to read MSI’s website if you want to have a look at all the announcements, and see if any of them is a good fit for your next gaming PC.