Every generation, graphics card (GPU) prices seem to be going up. NVIDIA’s new RTX 4090, for one, is a whopping $1,600. Intel’s debut in the gaming GPU space is coming with a promise to turn that tide around, starting with the Arc A770, promising high-performance promises at a fraction of the cost.

Intel had previously detailed its range of gaming GPUs but at its Innovation event, the company showed off the first gaming card that’ll make it to the market out of that range, the Intel Arc A770. The ACM-G10 die is at the core of this graphics card, coming with 32 Xe-cores and up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory (with an 8GB option serving as the entry-level option). The GPU also supports ray tracing and supersampling with Intel’s XeSS, a competitor to NVIDIA’s DLSS 3.

As Intel’s very first desktop gaming card, the Arc A770’s launch has been getting a little long in the tooth. Initial testing by YouTube channels like Linus Tech Tips has shown the GPU’s real-life performance to be somewhere in between an NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti and an RTX 3070. This is Intel’s highest-end GPU right now, mind you, so it won’t hold a candle to the new RTX 4090, or to AMD’s upcoming RDNA 3 lineup. Still, it’s a great start for a first-time GPU maker, and they might get way better over time.

One thing the Arc A770 does well, though, is pricing. The Limited Edition card will set you back just $329. Given an RTX 3070 can set you back anywhere between $500 to $700, if this GPU can undercut that GPU in terms of price while still giving you comparable performance, it can be quite a hit.

The Arc A770 Limited Edition will launch on October 12th, and third-party SKUs will likely come later, probably at higher prices. Make sure to read Intel’s website to know more about this new GPU.