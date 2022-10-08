Man wearing a VR headset and holding his arms up in an action-ready pose.
Denis—S/Shutterstock.com

The Meta Quest app store offers many great fitness apps you can use on your VR headset, but if you’re using an Apple Watch to track your activity, you may not get the most accurate figures. Now, you can link your Quest directly to Apple Health.

It’s All About Meta Move

In March of 2022, Meta announced that Move (its internal fitness tracker) would be getting external app support. The Move app had only been accessible from within the headset itself, so if you wanted to see your VR exercise stats, you had to use the headset.

10 Reasons You Might Want an Apple Watch Ultra
RELATED10 Reasons You Might Want an Apple Watch Ultra

If you wear your Apple Watch during a VR session, it will still track your activity based on your heart rate, movement, and other data it has access to. However, Meta Quest Move has its own VR-specific data and algorithms that may offer a more accurate picture of your calorie burn.

Additionally, this connecting the Move app allows you to go without wearing your Apple Watch during a VR session, which may be more comfortable for you, depending on the type of VR activity.

The Best Apple Watches of 2022

Best Apple Watch Overall
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm)
Amazon

$399.00
 
Best Apple Watch Overall
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 45mm)
Amazon

$419.99
 
Best Budget Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 40mm)
Amazon

$249.00
 
Best Budget Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 44mm)
Amazon

$269.98
 
Best Apple Watch with Cellular
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm)
Amazon

$499.00
 
Best Apple Watch with Cellular
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm)
Amazon

$529.00
 
Best Apple Watch for Durability
Apple Watch Ultra
Amazon

$799.00
 
Best Starter Apple Watch Band
Apple Braided Solo Loop
Apple Store

Do I Need Special VR Apps?

One important thing to know about Meta Quest Move is that it tracks your activity throughout the entire VR session, regardless of what apps you’re using or what you’re doing. That means you don’t have to buy special fitness-specific VR apps to benefit from the feature.

That said, if you’re really wanting to get active, some of our favorite video games for fitness have Quest editions you can play right now.

RELATED: 7 Video Games for Fitness and Exercise

Step 1: Set Up the Move App

Before you can sync data to Apple Health, you have to enable the Move app on your headset. If you’re already using Move, you can skip to the next step.

Put on your headset and press the system button on the right-hand Touch controller. If you don’t see your list of apps, click on the grid icon on the far right of the system menu bar.

Quest VR App Library Button

Look for the Move app and open it.

Quest Move App in Search Results of App Library

If this is the first time you’ve opened Move, you’ll be presented with a short introduction.

Quest Move First Time Setup

Follow the instructions to complete the first-time setup.

Step 2: Sync Meta Quest Move Data to Apple Health

Once the initial setup is done, you need to connect the Move app in your headset to the Quest mobile app on your iPhone. From the Move app, head to Settings and toggle “Connect Move to Oculus Mobile App.”

Connecting the Move app to Quest Mobile App

With Move connected to the mobile Quest app, next, we need to sync with Apple Health. From the Meta Quest app, open the Explore tab.

Quest App Open Explore tab

Open Move by tapping on its widget in the Explore tab.

Quest App Move Widget

Tap on “Connected Apps”

Move App Connected Apps

Toggle the “Apple Health” option on.

Apple Health Toggle for Quest Move

Now your VR sessions will reflect in your Apple Health data. Finally, Beat Saber counts as real exercise!

The Best VR Headsets of 2022

Best VR Headset Overall
Meta Quest 2 256GB
Amazon

$499.99
 
Best Budget VR Headset
Meta Quest 2 128GB
Amazon

$399.99
 
Best VR Headset for PC
Valve Index
Shop Now
Best VR Headset for Console Gaming
Sony PlayStation VR
Shop Now
Best Standalone VR Headset
Meta Quest 2
Amazon

$499.99
 

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Sydney Butler Sydney Butler
Sydney Butler has over 20 years of experience as a freelance PC technician and system builder. He's worked for more than a decade in user education and spends his time explaining technology to professional, educational, and mainstream audiences. His interests include VR, PC, Mac, gaming, 3D printing, consumer electronics, the web, and privacy. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Research Psychology with a focus on Cyberpsychology in particular.
Read Full Bio »