WD My Passport Portable SSD For $109.99 ($90 Off)

A sleek and portable external SSD is vital to any PC or Mac user, and this week, you can pick up this WD My Passport Portable SSD with 1 TB of storage for just $109.99 ($90 off). For the price, you get an NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 1050 MB/s, secure 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and shock protection. The SSD featured in today’s deal is the 1 TB version, though you can opt for any option between 500 GB and 4 TB; just keep in mind that the sale prices will vary.

Anker 341 USB-C Hub For $29.74 ($5.25 Off)

As laptops become thinner and thinner, many have sacrificed vital ports for the sake of slimming down. Give your laptop back what it’s lost with the Anker 341 USB-C Hub for $29.74 ($5.25 off). This little hub features seven different ports, including USB-C, USB-A, 4K HDMI, as well as microSD and SD card slots. It also supports 85W Power Delivery, letting you charge your laptop while expanding its number of usable ports at the same time.

Atlantic Gaming Pro Straight Computer Desk For $139.99 ($75 Off)

Though it’s listed as a solution for gamers, the Atlantic Gaming Pro Straight Computer Desk can really be for anyone. It features a built-in mount stand that can hold multiple monitors at a time, wire holders to house peripherals and/or office supplies, and a charging station to keep your phone juiced up while you work or play. Finally, the desk itself is made of durable materials with a carbon fiber laminated top for a cool, sophisticated look.

SwitchBot Smart Lock For $84.99 ($15 Off)

Calling all renters, Airbnb stayers, and anyone who wants to give the deadbolt on their front door an upgrade with as little hassle as possible — the SwitchBot Smart Lock is for you. This device fits over your existing deadbolt using your choice of 3M adhesive tape or a drilled mount. Once installed and connected to the SwitchBot app, you can now lock or unlock your front door with a simple tap on your phone. Best of all, the Smart Lock works perfectly with your existing deadbolt key.

MOBI MobiCam HDX Smart Camera For $29.99 ($15 Off)

The price of smart cams have come down quite a bit these days, especially if you know where to look. Take this MOBI MobiCam HDX Smart Camera for example. At only $30, you get a portable camera with 355-degree pan, 2x zoom, and 2-way audio, along with three different recording modes. It’s size and capabilities make it a great tool for keeping an eye on your baby during nap time, your pets at home, and more.