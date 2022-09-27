Photo of a OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone
The phone market is extremely competitive, with the majority of users flocking to established brands, such as Apple, Samsung, and even Google. Still, disrupters like OnePlus have carved out a sizable userbase. Whether you’re an ardent OnePlus fan or you’re looking to dip your toes into the ecosystem, grabbing a OnePlus 9 5G or OnePlus 9 Pro 5G at $100 off is a good place to start.

OnePlus was founded all the way back in late 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Though the latter has since moved on to form a new phone company, cheekily called Nothing, OnePlus has fought to establish itself as a competitive alternative to Apple and Samsung. It’s done this mostly by offering powerful, premium phones at lower prices, a huge boon in the age of $1,000+ flagships. Nearly a full decade later, the company is still fighting strong, bringing us to today’s stellar deal on a pair of OnePlus 9 handsets.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, 6.7-inch Quad HD display, and 4,500 mAh battery with fast Warp Charge capabilities.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the company’s flagship phones of 2021. Our sister site, Review Geek, took a close look at both of them last year, and each earned a reputable 8/10 rating. The big takeaways were that these phones come with ample horsepower (thanks to their Snapdragon 888 chipsets), plenty of RAM (up to 12 GB), and decent battery life with wicked-fast charging capabilities.

As for today’s deal, you can get the OnePlus 9 5G with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display for $499.99 ($100 off), while the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with its larger 6.7-inch quad HD display can be yours for $699.99 ($100 off). This deal is valid through Sunday, October 2, 2022.

OnePlus 9 5GOnePlus 9 Pro 5G

 

