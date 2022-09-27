The phone market is extremely competitive, with the majority of users flocking to established brands, such as Apple, Samsung, and even Google. Still, disrupters like OnePlus have carved out a sizable userbase. Whether you’re an ardent OnePlus fan or you’re looking to dip your toes into the ecosystem, grabbing a OnePlus 9 5G or OnePlus 9 Pro 5G at $100 off is a good place to start.

OnePlus was founded all the way back in late 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Though the latter has since moved on to form a new phone company, cheekily called Nothing, OnePlus has fought to establish itself as a competitive alternative to Apple and Samsung. It’s done this mostly by offering powerful, premium phones at lower prices, a huge boon in the age of $1,000+ flagships. Nearly a full decade later, the company is still fighting strong, bringing us to today’s stellar deal on a pair of OnePlus 9 handsets.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, 6.7-inch Quad HD display, and 4,500 mAh battery with fast Warp Charge capabilities.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the company’s flagship phones of 2021. Our sister site, Review Geek, took a close look at both of them last year, and each earned a reputable 8/10 rating. The big takeaways were that these phones come with ample horsepower (thanks to their Snapdragon 888 chipsets), plenty of RAM (up to 12 GB), and decent battery life with wicked-fast charging capabilities.

As for today’s deal, you can get the OnePlus 9 5G with a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display for $499.99 ($100 off), while the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with its larger 6.7-inch quad HD display can be yours for $699.99 ($100 off). This deal is valid through Sunday, October 2, 2022.