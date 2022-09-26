Proton Mail got its start in 2014 as an end-to-end encrypted email service, but Proton has since branched out into other, non-email ventures — still keeping the same privacy and security focus in mind. Now, the company has launched its latest service: Proton Drive.

Proton Drive was first introduced as a public beta in late 2020. Through that beta, the service was used by almost half a million people, and it’s ready to reach more. Now, Proton has made it available for everyone, debuting it as its latest service alongside Proton Calendar, Proton VPN, and, of course, Proton Mail.

Being a Proton service, you can expect it to be a solid Google Drive alternative that’s laser-focused on not only keeping your files online but keeping them secure. Of course, in terms of privacy, nothing is better than just keeping your files offline, but Proton Drive wants to be the next best thing.

Proton Drive has end-to-end encryption for everything related to your files, from your files themselves to filenames, folders, extensions, and even file sizes. This ensures you, and only you, can access your files. Its servers are based in Geneva, Switzerland, ensuring that Swiss privacy laws are protective of your files. And in addition, Proton services are completely open-source, which means you can check the source code at any given time. Proton Drive is available as an Android app, as well as a web version — a desktop client is currently in development, which will bring full file sync support.

The free Proton Drive plan only gives you 1GB of storage, which is a really small amount compared to even services like Google Drive, which gives you 15GB free upon signing up for a Google account. If you do need more storage, though, you can pay for a 200GB tier which will cost you $4 a month. If you have a Proton Unlimited subscription for $10 a month, you also get 500GB of Proton Drive storage.

If you want to give it a spin, go to Proton Drive now and get uploading.