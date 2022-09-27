8/10 ? 1 - Does not work

Logitech’s G502 X Plus is surprisingly lightweight, but its lack of heft isn’t indicative of a lower-quality product. The G502 X Plus is brimming with features, though its considerably high price may sway some consumers to less impressive models.

As a standard mouse used for common two-button functionality, it’s difficult to justify spending the extra money on Logitech’s G502 X Plus. However, gamers will find value in several of its more useful features, including a smooth scroll toggle that unlocks the wheel for speedier scrolling and a DPI (Dots per inch) shift that switches to a user-set DPI when pressed. The ample features are unexpected, considering how lightweight and inexpensive the mouse feels. Unfortunately, it’s far from economic.

Coming from Logitech’s G602, which is quite a bit heftier and has more buttons, I wasn’t expecting the G502 X Plus’ more simplistic design to be as functional. However, Logitech packs quite a lot into the ergonomic design, making it difficult to switch back to an older, outdated model.

Here's What We Like Easy to shift between five DPI settings

HERO 25K sensor promotes latency-free use

G HUB opens up ample customization

DPI toggle shift is a nice touch for gaming

Compatible with POWERPLAY charging And What We Don't High price can be a big detractor

Lightweight build feels cheap and flimsy

Wireless charging is another added expense

DPI shift is a little too easy to accidentally press

Could benefit from more customizable buttons

DPI Is the Main Focus

On the G602, it’s very clear Logitech wanted customization to be your main focus. The standard DPI triggers are tucked in at the top of the left mouse button, almost out of reach if your clicks tend to hover toward the base of the switch. The G502 X Plus’ layout, on the other hand, lines the entire left side of the mouse with impossible-to-miss toggles.

They’re actually a little too easy to hit, and I often found my DPI changing mid-use as my finger just barely grazed the larger downshift. It takes some getting used to if your current mouse isn’t designed similarly, but I do appreciate the focus Logitech put on DPI.

Much of my time at the computer is spent bouncing between browser tabs and programs, so I didn’t expect to care too much about the speed of the mouse. However, shortly after switching to the G502 X Plus, I realized I’d been overlooking something that makes the user experience quite a bit better. Depending on the digital environment I’m in, I find myself frequently swapping between 1,200 DPI and 2,400 DPI, which are just 2 of 5 preset speeds available out of the box.

In a competitive gaming environment, speed is critical. Customizable DPI speeds that you can toggle with the swift click of a button allow you to take full control of your experience with the G502 X Plus. Logitech also included a shift toggle by the thumb, just beneath the two side customizable buttons, that, when pressed, locks in a speed of your choice until released.

I was surprised as to how often I used this when I needed more control for precision aiming; my sniping game in titles like Halo Infinite and Gears 5 improved significantly when using the toggle. If you don’t care to use it, though, the button can be removed and replaced with a stationary magnetic filler.

G HUB Makes All the Difference

The G502 X Plus does shine on its own, though it’s easy to make the argument that it’s comparable to much cheaper models. The game-changer here is Logitech’s G HUB app (available for Windows and Mac), which unlocks the accessory’s true potential.

It’s through the HUB that you have full control over DPI settings, even reassigning the five you swap between when using the up and downshift buttons. Though the mouse ships with a preset range of 800 to 3,200, you have a full spectrum that starts at 100 DPI and goes as high as 25,600.

Customization is the key to enjoying the G502 X Plus, and G HUB opens up the ability to fully change just about every feature on the mouse. Want the right mouse button to run a complicated macro? Setting it up is easy, even for new users. In fact, this entire sentence was typed out just by setting a macro and initiating it with a button press.

Each button can have two functions thanks to G-Shift, which serves as the “Fn” (Function key) equivalent for your mouse. Press it, and you can have nine all-new commands at your disposal, whether it’s a collection of macros, system actions, or keystrokes. The biggest issue is there’s no preset that instantly swaps between the default layout and G-Shift, so you’ll either need to take up a button or manually flip the switch through G HUB.

The G502 X Plus comes with onboard memory for 5 unique profiles, but I didn’t find much value in the feature unless I was bringing the mouse to another computer. G HUB allows you to create unique profiles and can even find certain games so you can easily swap to a layout that makes sense. For example, my Phasmophobia profile had a much different button assignment than my Aliens: Fireteam Elite profile.

Lightsync Steals the Show

I’d be remiss not to mention Lightsync, which is Logitech’s RGB customization application within G HUB. It’s such an inconsequential aspect of the whole user experience, especially when compared to everything else the mouse can do, but I really enjoyed tinkering with it. The strip of RGB lighting on the mouse can be customized across eight sections, so you can have a mouse that breathes eight different colors or a repeating pattern of your choosing.

It takes the expansive customization you get with an RGB keyboard and tailors it to a handheld unit. For those that like to have a clean, matching aesthetic, it can really make a difference. And the mouse syncing up to other Lightsync compatible devices makes it an even bigger selling point if you appreciate customized lighting.

G502 X Plus vs. G502 X

Weight: 3.74 oz

3.74 oz Sensor: HERO 25K

HERO 25K Resolution: 100 to 25,600 DPI

100 to 25,600 DPI Max. Speed: >400 IPS

>400 IPS Max. Acceleration: >40G2

The most difficult aspect of the G502 X Plus to overcome is the price. At $160, the lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is less than half the price of its wired counterpart and $20 more than the standard G502 X wireless, both of which lack RGB lighting.

So, the biggest changes are lights and wireless capabilities. For many, those may not seem worth the added cost, especially since wired mice are generally known for having a more stable connection and reduced latency. I say “generally” because the G502 X Plus stands up very well against the G502 X when it comes to latency and stability.

Even the biggest paint point with wireless, the rechargeable battery, is far less of a concern with the G502 X Plus. Not only did a full charge last approximately three days of eight hours of office use and at least two hours of gaming per day, but the mouse is also compatible with Logitech’s POWERPLAY charging mouse pad. It’s an additional $120, but it’s worth never having to plug the mouse in again since the mouse can be charged while in use.

Both units run on LIGHTSPEED wireless technology that connects to your PC using an included USB dongle and can hit a max acceleration of 40G2 and a max speed of 400 inches per second (IPS). Ultimately, both numbers indicate the peripheral’s ability to keep up with fast movements, and it’s quite impressive. In this case, Logitech developed a wireless mouse that is as reliable as a wired one, and that’s due in part to Logitech’s proprietary HERO sensor.

Both mouse configurations run a HERO 25K optical sensor, which maximizes power efficiency and performance for superior smooth tracking. I had no issues with the sensor and the mouse ran without hiccups regardless of the environment.

Whether you use the G502 X or G502 X Plus is going to be a matter of preference. I just so happen to prefer a clean desk, so the wireless option fits my aesthetic best and is worth the added cost in my mind.

Logitech G502 X Wireless Gaming Mouse A wireless gaming mouse with the speed, precision, and customization you need to win and feel good doing it---sans RGB.

Should You Buy the Logitech G502 X Plus?

Logitech really crafted a fine device with the G502 X Plus. It’s comfortable, easy to move around, convenient, and features an array of customizations. Even in games that require a quick reaction, the accessory produced no lag and responded accordingly. Though it may not have a lot of programmable buttons compared to some other gaming mice (like the Razer Naga Trinity or Logitech’s G602), I didn’t find myself needing more than the G502 X Plus offers. It may not be enough for RTS or MMO gamers, but G-Shift can be a game changer if you need more programmable options.

Working through G HUB unlocks the G502’s greatest potential, whether you want to set custom DPI toggles, create your own RGB display, or build unique profiles for your favorite games. The five onboard profiles are a welcomed convenience, though you’re likely to rely mostly on G HUB’s digital profiles if you’re not bringing your mouse on the road.

For everything the G502 X Plus offers, it’s important to remember that Logitech offers a wired G502 X for less than half the price and a near-identical wireless mouse (G502 X) for $20 less. It would have been nice for the more expensive wireless option to be separated by improved specifications, but users that are wire-averse or love RGB will justify spending more for a clean aesthetic. Pick the G502 X Plus up today in Black or White for $159.99.