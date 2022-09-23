Hardware maker Nothing has gained plenty of press attention due to its products, including a smartphone and a pair of affordable ANC earbuds, as well as CEO Carl Pei’s marketing antics. The company will launch the Ear (Stick) earbuds, and in good old Nothing fashion, it all starts with a teaser.

Nothing has shared a few marketing images of what it calls the Ear (stick) earbuds, which could, or could not, be successors to the Ear (1) it initially launch. The company took the product to London’s Fashion Week to show it off, but it’s not quite ready to unveil it in full or put it on store shelves. Like it did with its Nothing Phone (1) launch, the company wants to build hype first.

Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique. Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR — Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022

Still, it lets us see the design of the charging case, which is now pod-shaped (stick-shaped?) and features a white and red design (a nod to Carl Pei’s OnePlus past maybe?). Other than that, if the new earbuds are what’s shown in the marketing pics, we can expect them to be pretty identical to Nothing’s previous earbuds. It was previously thought that these are just the Nothing Ear (1) with a new, special-edition case, but the company has insisted that these are an all-new product after all.

We don’t have any info on how these earbuds could look once they’re out. Nothing says that they’re “supremely comfortable” and “exquisitely unique.” So at the very least, they should be more comfortable than the Ear (1). We’ll know more about them whenever they’re introduced, which should be “later this year.” Who knows — they might become one of the best earbuds out there.