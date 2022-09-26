Samsung owns the Android tablet market, and while Google is hoping to change that by launching its Pixel tablet sometime next year, consumers have largely made up their minds. Samsung builds some of the best tablets money can buy, and you can get one of their finest Galaxy Tab S7 FE models for $429.99 ($100 off) this week.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the first of Samsung’s tablets to get a “Fan Edition” variant, an initiative that launched back in 2020 as a way to offer flagship-inspired devices at lower prices, usually by altering materials or specs to cut costs. In comparison to the Galaxy Tab S7 that launched in 2020, the 2021 Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes loaded with a larger display and ample battery life, though at the cost of a slower mid-range processor. You’ll also get S Pen support and Samsung’s dedicated desktop mode called DeX.

At just $429.99 ($100 off), the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE featured in today’s deal comes with a 12.4″ display, 64 GB of storage, and 4 GB of RAM, all in your choice of four distinct colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink, or Mystic Silver. You do have the option to expand the internal specs up to 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, though doing so will inflate the final cost to $579.99 ($100 off), still a competitive price when pitted against most new iPads.

This special deal is part of Best Buy’s larger Fall Sale, which features discounts on a range of Samsung tablets, including the Tab S7 Plus, Tab A7 Lite, and more. You can take advantage of this sale through Sunday, Oct 9, 2022.