iOS 16 is making its way to smartphones worldwide. If you bought an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, your phone already comes with it, and if you have an older iPhone, it should be available to download. If you’ve been holding out for bug fixes, though, iOS 16.0.2 has been released with a lot of them.

This update doesn’t come with any feature additions, but rather, it comes jam-packed with bug fixes and security patches. The most important fix in tow with iOS 16.0.2 is a fix for the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera issues. In case you missed our coverage, users began reporting online that the camera was physically wobbling around on third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram, resulting in a fuzzy image and an ugly noise coming from the camera module. This new iOS update should address that issue on your brand-new phone.

The update also fixed other issues that were not only affecting the iPhone 14 Pro but also all other iPhones. We have a fix for an annoying copy-and-paste bug where the OS will ask for permission every time you copy and paste something between apps. The update also fixes an issue where the display might appear completely black during setup and another one where the screen on some older iPhones (X, XR, 11) would become unresponsive if they were serviced.

Here’s the full changelog, courtesy of Apple:

Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

The changelog should appear on Apple’s iOS 16 Updates page but does not appear there yet at the time of publishing.

If you were affected by any issues after installing iOS 16, or if you were holding out because of online reports, make sure to install it now.

