It’s almost a given that when Apple does something, at least some Android manufacturers will follow suit and try to imitate it. We just didn’t expect it to happen this quickly. Just two weeks after the iPhone 14 Pro debuted, we already have Android phones imitating its looks.

Xiaomi has begun teasing its Civi 2 smartphone, a follow-up to the original Xiaomi Civi and Civi 1s, on China’s Sina Weibo. But its most notable design feature is the inclusion of a pill-shaped front camera cutout, like what the iPhone 14 Pro has with its Dynamic Island, rather than the circle-shaped cutout in its two predecessors. The cutout itself doesn’t have any fancy face-scanning hardware, but rather, it’s just two cameras: a 32MP main sensor and a 32MP ultra-wide.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Samsung tried out the pill front camera design with the Galaxy S10+ way before everyone else, in 2019. But back then, it wasn’t placed in the center, but rather in the corner of the display. Here, it’s centered. The timing is also suspicious, given that this phone is due to be introduced just weeks after the iPhone 14 Pro. And of course, Xiaomi has a reputation for copying Apple every chance it gets.

Other features confirmed for the phone include a rear IMX766 camera sensor with a 50MP resolution, as well as Dolby Atmos support. Likewise, the phone will likely come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. We have no idea whether this phone will come with Dynamic Island-like software features, but Xiaomi China’s president, Lu Weibing, was asking people on Chinese social media platform Weibo if they would “really need a Smart Island” on their phones.

This phone won’t come out in the US, but it might start a trend of Android phones coming with wider, pill-shaped screen cutouts, something that some people might consider a design regression over what Android phones currently have.