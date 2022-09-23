Calling all Zoomers, streamers, and anyone who’s ever needed a webcam — now that you’ve upgraded your audio setup with the Blue Yeti Nano deal we shared earlier this week, you can get a camera at a great price, too. Snatch up this Review-Geek-recommended Logitech C615 1080p webcam, now down to $29.99 ($20 off).

Most laptops these days don’t come equipped with great webcams. Even Apple, who is responsible for putting less-than-stellar cameras into their Mac products, has told users to just use their iPhones instead. While this option is fine for the iPhone/Mac owners who want to fiddle with getting this upcoming feature to work, the rest of us are stuck with the subpar solutions built directly into our PCs. This is why products like dedicated webcams have become so popular, especially in the age of remote and hybrid work and education.

Logitech C615 1080p Webcam The Logitech C615 is a mid-range 1080p webcam that features a 360º swivel, built-in microphone, and foldable design for easy storage.

A good webcam has become vital to both professionals and hobbyists alike. Whether you take regular video calls, record presentations, or stream games on Twitch, you should consider upgrading your setup with the Logitech C615 1080p Webcam. Recommended by our sister site, Review Geek, this webcam shoots video in 1080p, it’s easy to clip onto your laptop or desktop monitor, and it can be rotated to the most optimal angle.

You can pick up the Logitech C615 1080p Webcam for $29.99 ($20 off) right now. Considering that this mid-ranger is already aptly priced, today’s offer is practically a steal. Just make sure you grab it before the deal expires on Sunday, September 25.