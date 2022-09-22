Microsoft finally released its 2022 update (otherwise known as 22H2) to the public, but if you have an NVIDIA GPU, you might want to hold off from updating for now. Especially so if you’re a gamer. Users have reported pretty bad issues with the newest version of Windows and their NVIDIA cards.

The issue in question seems to be related to overlays on games. If you’re playing a game and you want to check its performance, and you press Alt + R to make the GeForce Experience performance overlay show up, your game might begin stuttering badly. In games like God of War, users have reported up to an 87.5% reduction in framerates from bringing up the overlay.

In some cases, just closing the overlay by pressing Alt + R again is enough to fix the issue — with framerates slowly rising to normality within a few seconds after doing so. Others, though, have needed to exit the game and go into GeForce Experience’s settings to turn off overlays completely in order to fix the issue for good. In all of them, though, the common denominator is that the problem began happening after the latest Windows update.

Luckily, though, NVIDIA is aware of the issue, as an employee is going through user complaints on Reddit in an attempt to collect user feedback and troubleshooting info. So it should be a matter of time before we have a fix from either Microsoft or NVIDIA. Right now, though, if you’re a gamer with an NVIDIA GPU, you should avoid installing the update until you hear about a fix.