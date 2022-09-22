Google TV is present in both streaming sticks and smart TVs these days, but one of the best, more affordable ways to try it out is from Google itself. The Chromecast with Google TV has been available since 2020 in a 4K flavor, but if you don’t have a 4K TV, Google has launched an HD model for you.

Google announced its newest streaming dongle offering ahead of its larger hardware event on October 6. The new Chromecast with Google TV HD is, on the outside, identical to its 4K counterpart. It has the same exterior design, as well as the same controller. Not that it matters much, anyway — it’ll sit behind your TV out of sight for most of its lifetime.

What changes, however, is its capabilities. Instead of being capable of 4K output, this new HD model only goes up to 1080p. Many folks haven’t yet switched to a bigger, better 4K TV, so while a 4K dongle can output a 1080p image, it could be a bit overkill for those people. This new model comes with all those same features, too, including the Google TV interface and the remote with the dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Chromecast with Google TV HD costs $30, which is a 40% price reduction from the 4K model ($50, with occasional price drops) and also represents Google’s cheapest Chromecast ever, undercutting its first-ever Chromecast (which cost $35). If you don’t mind 4K, and you’ve been itching to try out Google TV, then this is probably the streaming dongle to get.