Crutchfield’s big Summer Clearance Sale is almost over, but there’s still a bit of time to save. Through this Sunday, you can get one of our favorite smart displays of the year for a really cheap price — the second generation Google Nest Hub, knocked down to just $54.99 ($45 off).

Earlier this year, our editors pitted a bunch of in-home smart displays against one another to see which ones were the absolute best we could recommend to our readers. Five dedicated devices (plus a tablet) ultimately made the cut. Sitting at the top of the list as our pick for “Best Smart Display Overall” was this Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen).

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is a powerful, affordable smart home display with wide app compatibility and unique features, including hand-gesture controls and sleep tracking.

The Google Nest Hub’s big draw is that it’s affordable, powerful, and it’s compatible with a large range of apps. Not only will it work with both iPhones and Android devices—thanks to the Google Home app—it can play content from your favorite services, like Netflix and Spotify.

It’s also packing some features you might not expect, like support for hand-gesture controls via Soli, as well as Sleeping Sensing technology that can track how well you rest each night, assuming you’ve placed the Nest Hub near your bed.

While you can pick up the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) today for $54.99 ($45 off), this deal is just part of Crutchfield’s larger Summer Clearance Sale, which features discounts on tons of other products, like a wired version of the Google Nest Doorbell, a Samsung Smart TV embedded in a picture frame, and more. You have until the end of Sunday, September 25 to take advantage of this huge sale before everything goes back to full price.