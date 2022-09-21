Microsoft’s Surface lineup of PCs is often regarded as the closest parallel to Apple’s Mac computers that exist in the Windows ecosystem, and among the best laptops you can get. And the Redmond-based giant is gearing up for its next Surface announcements in a few weeks.

Microsoft has announced that it’ll be holding its “Microsoft Fall 2022 Event” on October 12 at 10 AM. The event will be held right before it kicks off its annual, developer-focused Ignite event in Seattle from that same day through October 14 — which is, as a matter of fact, its first in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic. The hardware event’s invite graphic is Windows 11’s wallpaper with watercolor-like stains and “Save the date” handwritten on top, and Microsoft confirmed it’ll “talk about devices.”

Among the expected announcements, we’ll likely see the company launch the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, and perhaps a Surface Studio 3 as well. There are several rumors making the rounds concerning these upcoming products, such as 12th gen Intel CPUs, different color schemes for the Surface Pro 9, and the choice between an ARM and an x86 CPU. We won’t know for sure until they’re released, though. Microsoft might also have other hardware surprises in tow.

Be sure to tune into Microsoft’s event on October 12. We’ll also bring you everything you need to know about these new devices as soon as they’re announced, of course, so stay tuned.