This week marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall. Why not celebrate the season change with some awesome deals? This time around, we’ve got discounts from Microsoft Surface, GoPro, HBO Max and more. Let’s get into it…

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 For $699.99 ($100 Off)

While the flashiest, most expensive laptops tend to get the lion’s share of attention, there’s a lot to like at the affordable end, too. Take this Surface Laptop Go 2 for $699.99 ($100 off) — it’s rocking a 12.4″ touch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and 256 GB of storage, all at a price that won’t crush your wallet. Given its cost and specs, this little laptop is a great option, especially for grade school and college students who just need a reliable, affordable machine.

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera For $349.99 ($50 Off)

GoPro has made quite the name for itself with its durable, action-ready cameras being strapped to mountain bikers, skydivers, speeding cars, and other objects prone to extreme situations. Needless to say, these devices can take a beating, and the GoPro HERO9 camera for $349.99 ($50 off) is no different. This camera can capture up to 5K video and 20 MP photos with crystal clear clarity. It comes with a built-in mount so that you can attach it virtually anywhere, plus it has integrated video stabilization, horizon leveling, and time lapse capabilities.

Save 40% On an HBO Max Subscription

Television and movie lovers, there’s still time to pounce on this awesome deal! Right now, you can save 40% on a subscription to HBO Max when you pay for a full year upfront. You’ll get to choose from two different packages: Sign up for 12 months of the ad-supported version for $69.99, or spring for the completely ad-free option for $104.99. Either way, you’ll save 40% on your final bill when all is said and done.

Save Up to 50% On Torras iPhone 14 Cases

Now that the iPhone 14 series is available for purchase, you’re going to need a case to go along with your shiny new phone. This week, Torras is holding a big early bird sale on its latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max cases with savings up to 50% off. Options include a brand new shockproof case that comes in a variety of colors, a slim case built for users who prefer to go caseless but require a bit of protection, and a case with a built-in kickstand for watching your favorite content on the go.

TECKNET 65W USB-C Charger For $29.59 ($7.40 Off)

Most new smartphones come with a cable in the box, but you’d be awfully lucky to find a charging adapter wedged in there these days. Whether you need to replace an aging adapter or you’d like to add one to your collection, now might be a good time to grab this TECKNET 65W USB-C Charger for $29.59 ($7.40 off). This fella is a 65 W Power Delivery 3.0 device capable of juicing up phones, tablets, and smaller laptops, including the MacBook Pro. This is made possible thanks to dual USB-C ports and an additional USB-A port.