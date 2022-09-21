Laptops keep getting less and less repairable and upgradeable, but there’s a laptop maker that’s going the exact opposite direction: Framework. The company has been offering laptops for a while, but now it’s making a Chromebook — with the exact same features that make Framework laptops great.

In essence, the Chromebook Edition of the Framework Laptop is just the same Framework laptop you can currently get using Windows 11. It has the same specifications and the same feature set. The big difference, then, is that it runs ChromeOS rather than Windows 11, something that’s made possible thanks to a new partnership with Google. Aside from the tweaked keyboard layout and the Chrome logo in the back, though, there’s nothing on it that would otherwise tell you that this is a Chromebook.

As for actual specifications, we have an Intel Core i5-1240P and a 2256×1504 3:2 display. It also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage, although in classic Framework fashion, that can be customized — going up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It might be a little overkill for a Chromebook, but if you want to do it, you can. That’s the beauty of these computers.

Just like other Framework laptops, too, this one is modular. You can add ports as expansion cards, such as USB-C, USB-A, microSD, Ethernet, or HDMI/DisplayPort. You can even customize the laptop’s screen bezel to your liking.

This green laptop will set you back $1,000, so it might not be exactly cheap. But given how cool it is, it might just be worth a look. You can check it out on Framework’s website to know more.