There are plenty of ways to buy movies online, but no one wants their library to be spread across multiple services. “Movies Anywhere” is the solution to this problem, and it’s surprisingly easy to use.

What Is Movies Anywhere?

Let’s say you were excited about your first iPhone and bought a movie on iTunes to watch on the tiny screen—it’s okay, we all did it. You’ve also accumulated some movies from Amazon Prime and free digital versions from DVDs on VUDU. What a mess.

Now you’ve got all these digital movies spread out on multiple services, which also means you need multiple apps on your phone, tablet, or TV to watch them. The idea of “Movies Anywhere” is to put them all in one place.

Now, you might think you’ll need to download a “Movies Anywhere” app as a one-stop shop for all your movies from various services. It’s actually even easier than that. The real magic of “Movies Anywhere” is your movie purchases are synced between all the connected services.

How Does Movies Anywhere Work?

Let’s use the example above again. You’ve got movie purchases in iTunes, Amazon, and VUDU. Once you connect those services to Movies Anywhere, your libraries are combined, and can be accessed on all three services. This is the big selling point of Movies Anywhere.

That movie you bought on iTunes now appears in your Amazon and VUDU account, and vice versa. Now, instead of needing a separate app for every service, you can just use one to watch everything—but you still have the freedom to jump on a good deal from a different service.

To make the deal even sweeter, Movies Anywhere is completely free. All you need to do is create an account, connect the services you use, and you’re ready to watch! It doesn’t matter where you buy the movie; you’ll be able to watch it anywhere.

Which Services Work With Movies Anywhere?

It’s rare for tech companies to work together to make things better for consumers, but that’s essentially what Movies Anywhere has accomplished. At the time of writing in September 2022, these retailers work with Movies Anywhere:

Amazon Prime

Apple TV (iTunes)

DirecTV

Google Play/YouTube

Microsoft Movies & TV

Verizon

VUDU

Xfinity

You can use any of these services and their associated apps as your “front end” for your movie library. Once you connect a service to Movies Anywhere, the movies from your account are synced with the other connected services.

The other part of the equation is movie studios. They also have to agree to cooperate with Movies Anywhere. The good news is most of the big studios are on board.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Universal Pictures

DreamWorks

Illumination Entertainment

Disney

Pixar

Twentieth Century Studios

Marvel Studios

Lucasfilm

Warner Bros. Entertainment

If you can purchase a movie made by one of those studios from a supported service, it will work with Movies Anywhere. Movies from Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM are not included in Movies Anywhere as of September 2022.

Does Movies Anywhere Include TV Shows?

If there’s one downside to Movies Anywhere, it’s that the name is accurate—it only works with movies. TV shows that you’ve bought don’t sync across the services. You’re still stuck viewing them only in the service where you made the purchase.

How to Use Movies Anywhere

To get started, head on over to the Movies Anywhere website in a browser on your computer or smartphone. Select the “Sign Up Now” button and create a free account.

After agreeing to the privacy policy, you’ll see the “Connect Retailers” screen. Select “Connect” and follow the prompts to connect your services. You will need to give Movies Anywhere permission to access your accounts.

Click “Done” at the bottom of the page when you’re finished connecting services.

You’re ready to watch! You can use Movies Anywhere as your “front end” if you’d like. There’s an app for pretty much every platform:

However, you don’t have to use the Movies Anywhere app. You can simply use the app from any of the movie retailers mentioned above. Your full library will be available in all of them.

That’s the magic of Movies Anywhere and why you have no excuse not to use it. The service is free and makes owning digital movies a much more pleasant experience. You don’t have to be locked into one retailer to prevent your library from being a mess.