Amazon recently launched new Kindles, but many people prefer the company’s full-fledged tablets instead. If you’re part of that crowd, you’ll be glad to know Amazon has just announced renewed versions of its Fire HD 8 tablet lineup, coming with a slew of improvements — and similar pricing.

Amazon has officially announced new versions of the Fire HD 8 and the Fire HD 8 Plus. Both devices have a new hexa-core CPU that promises up to 30% better performance, so you can browse the web, watch videos, or play the occasional game.

The standard model comes with 2GB of RAM, which isn’t a lot, but the Fire HD 8 Plus bumps that up to 3GB of RAM. They also come with up to 64GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

They also have Dolby Atmos support for better media viewing, which you can enjoy with Prime Video if you happen to have Amazon Prime. The company says that you should also expect up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, and you can also top-up your tablet with 5W charging — 9W if you go for the Plus version. That one also features wireless charging support and a 5MP rear-facing camera that won’t blow away anyone, but should still be serviceable for the occasional photo.

The Fire HD 8 will start at $100, while the Fire HD 8 Plus will cost $120. You can also get the tablet in a Kids and Kids Pro flavor — the former for kids aged 3-7 and the latter for kids aged 6-12. They come in a kid-proof case and have two years of worry-free warranty, as well as a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids. Those will start at $150, and $160 if you want it with a Disney-themed case.