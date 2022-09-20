We’ve entered the tail end of 2022, which means it’s now time for a new major update to Windows 11. The long-awaited Windows 11 2022 Update (also known as 22H2) has finally arrived, and it will soon hit your PC.

Microsoft has released its 22H2 update to all users after a lengthy Insider testing period. The update comes with several improvements and changes, both in terms of looks and functionality. For one, the Task Manager, which has looked identically since Windows 8 launched in 2012, is finally getting a redesign. It gains a dark mode and a general aesthetic that fits much better with the rest of Windows 11’s UI, as well as a new Efficiency Mode option.

Other additions to the 2022 update include the return of taskbar drag and drop, improvements to Snap, improvements to the Start menu, a new print queue design, a Bluetooth panel on the taskbar, the Clipchamp video editor, and much, much more. One thing that won’t make it to this initial release, though, is the ability to use tabs in File Explorer, which is the one feature that might actually dramatically improve your life once it’s out. Microsoft says users will need to wait until October to get those tabs.

Interested in learning more? Check out our guide to the best new features in Windows 11’s 2022 Update. We recommend installing it: You can check out our guide to installing the 2022 Update here.