AI-generated art is super fun to play with, but beyond coming up with wacky prompts, what are the actual practical uses? We’ll show you some creative examples of things you can do with AI art.

Who Owns AI-Generated Art?

First, let’s talk about who actually owns art generated by AI. This is a very complicated topic that we don’t really have a good answer to yet. You come up with the prompts and commands that result in the end product, but you’re not directly creating the actual art on the screen/page.

So who was the artist in that situation? Both parties are integral in the creation of the art. On some level, you can think of the AI as simply a tool, like a paintbrush. You can’t make a painting without a paintbrush, but, of course, the AI is doing much more “work” than a paintbrush.

What do the AI services have to say about it? OpenAI, the owners of the popular DALL-E 2, says it “retains ownership of the original image.” Whereas Stable Diffusion is freely available for commercial and non-commercial usage.

“Fair use” is a big thing in U.S. copyright law, and many argue that AI-generated art falls under this category. “Fair use” is intended to promote freedom of expression while using copyrighted material. It’s why we’re able to use AI-generated images in this article.

In short, the answer to “who owns AI-generated art?” is still largely up for debate. However, for personal, non-commercial purposes, you should feel safe about using the AI art that you create.

Print Your Own Wall Artwork

You probably have art hanging up in your home, and there’s a good chance you didn’t personally make it yourself. Even if you don’t feel particularly creative, you can use AI art generators to hang up more personal pieces.

It’s much more interesting to have a 100% unique piece of art generated by AI than some generic “Live, Laugh, Love” print from Target. You can think of it like having your own personal artist who can paint anything you want.

Make Custom Birthday Cards

Birthday cards are supposed to be personal, but most of us buy mass-produced cards and simply sign our names under the generic message. You don’t need to be an artist to create a more personal card for any occasion.

There are plenty of card printing services available online. Shutterfly is a popular choice, and Walmart offers a surprisingly great selection of printing options, some of which can be picked up on the same day. Of course, if you have access to a good printer, you can use that as well.

Wallpaper for Your Devices

Wallpaper is by far the easiest way to personalize the look of your phone and computer. There are tons of apps and websites dedicated to curating wallpapers. Why not make your own?

Many of the AI art generators allow you to specify the aspect ratio of the image. For example, if you want to make a wallpaper for your laptop, you could specify that the image should be in 16:9. For a phone, you might want something like 19:9.

At the end of the day, AI-generated art is no more than a new genre of art. It can be used in many of the same ways as “regular” art. The big difference is you have input on the end product. Create something cool and bring it into the real world!