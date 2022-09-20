AMD launched the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs, but those chips are for desktop PCs. In the laptop department, the company has the Ryzen 6000 series, based on the Zen 3+ architecture. AMD is ready to move up to 7000 on laptops now, as it just unveiled two new Ryzen chips and an Athlon.

These chips are made, mainly, for the thin and light laptop range — computers targeting a $400-$700 price range and are meant for everyday use rather than for professional and gaming laptops. While the desktop Ryzen 7000 CPUs are based on the 5nm Zen 4 architecture, these new chips are based on AMD’s Mendocino design, which is pretty much just Zen 2 on 6nm rather than 7nm. More importantly, they consume very little power, carrying an 8-15W TDP across the whole range.

The new Ryzen entries include the Ryzen 5 7520U and the Ryzen 3 7320U. They’re both 4-core, 8-thread chips, with the only difference between both chips being the clock speeds. The Ryzen 5 goes up to 4.3 GHz (from a 2.8 GHz base) and the Ryzen 3 goes up to 4.1 GHz (from a 2.4 GHz base). The Athlon Gold 7220U, on the other hand, has a 2-core, 4-thread design, with a 2.4 GHz base clock speed, going up to 3.7 GHz. Both Ryzens have a 6MB cache, while the Athlon has a 5MB one, and they all feature the Radeon 610M RDNA2-based integrated GPU.

These CPUs will begin popping up on laptops in all price ranges over the next months, so be sure to keep an eye out for them. You can check out more info on the Ryzen 5 7520U, the Ryzen 3 7320U, and the Athlon Gold 7220U on AMD’s website.