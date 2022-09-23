Whether you want to fix issues or save battery, it’s easy to turn off your iPhone 14. You can do this using your phone’s physical buttons or an option in the Settings app. We’ll show you how to use both methods.

Use Buttons to Turn Off an iPhone 14

One way to shut down your iPhone 14 is to use the hardware buttons on your phone.

To use this method, on your iPhone, press and hold down the Volume Up or Down button and the Side button at the same time.

When you see a “Slide to Power Off” slider, drag it to the right to turn off your iPhone.

Your iPhone 14 is now switched off.

To turn your iPhone back on, press and hold down the Side button until an Apple logo appears on your screen.

Use Settings to Turn Off an iPhone 14

If your iPhone 14’s physical buttons aren’t working, or you’d prefer using an on-screen option, use Settings to power down your phone.

Start by launching the Settings app on your iPhone. Then, choose “General.”

In “General,” scroll down to the bottom, then tap “Shut Down.”

Drag the “Slide to Power Off” slider to the right.

Your iPhone 14 is now turned off. You can turn it back on by pressing and holding down the Side button until an Apple logo appears on your screen. That’s it!

Are you having trouble turning your iPhone back on? If so, check out our guide for available fixes.

