While Windows may be one of the leading operating systems on the planet, MacOS has been slowly gaining ground. Much of this growth is fueled by fantastic hardware, like this MacBook Pro 14-inch laptop with an M1 Pro Apple Silicon chip, now down to $1,599 ($400 off) for a limited time.

If you’ve never used a laptop with Apple’s first-party M1 (or M2) chip, you’re in for a treat. Unlike the x86-based Intel or AMD chips you’ll find in a standard Windows machine, Apple Silicon M1 is designed using the ARM architecture, the same blueprint as the chip in your smartphone. While you can read more about what separates x86 from ARM in our complete explainer, the result is that M1 runs much cooler, faster, and more efficiently than virtually any other Windows laptop on the market.

I’ve used an M1-equipped MacBook Pro for several years now, and in that time, I’ve kept no less than 50 browser tabs open around the clock, I rarely run out of battery during a workday, and I’ve only heard the fan kick on three or four times. To an Intel-based Windows user (or even an older Mac user), these feats sound like fiction, but for an M1 user, it’s just another normal day at the keyboard. And it is awesome.

When you’re ready to experience the power and performance of an M1 Mac for yourself, you might want to consider picking up the model featured in today’s deal. At $1,599 ($400 off), you’ll get a MacBook Pro 14″ laptop equipped with 16 GB of memory, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14-core M1 Pro chip, all packed into your choice of a Space Gray or Silver chassis.

You do have the option to upgrade to 1 TB of storage and a more capable 16-core M1 Pro chip, but selecting these options will nudge the final price into the $2K range. Whichever specs you ultimately choose, you have until Sunday, September 25 until this deal is done.