We’re hiring once again: This time for a full-time Associate Commerce Editor to help keep our buying guides up-to-date and work with our new reviews team to turn their expertise into actionable advice. Want to throw your hat in the ring? Then read on to find out more!

Associate Commerce Editor—Full-Time, Remote

Are you an experienced writer and editor who would be comfortable working in a fast-paced, remote environment, working on our buying guides to ensure we’re recommending the best available products? This might be the job for you!

(Note: This job is a remote, work-from-home position.)

In short, How-To Geek is looking for someone who loves tech products and is a solid writer, researcher, and editor. You should have experience writing about technology products and be able to keep up with new technological developments. You’d be working on buying guides from everything from laptops and routers to phone cases, USB cables, portable battery packs, robotic vacuums, and tablets.

You would be working with our Commerce Editor to keep our buying guides up to date, research the best products, write about the products, and perform other tasks as needed.

We’ve recently opened a company office and are scaling up a reviews operation, too. You would also be working with our Reviews Director and reviews team to convert the insights from our reviews into actionable buying advice for our readers.

What You’d Be Doing

Working with our Commerce Editor to regularly review our library of buying guides to ensure the recommended products are current and in stock.

Researching updated products to recommend and writing them up for our buying guides, as well as completing any other update-related tasks that may be necessary.

Working with our Reviews team to integrate insights and recommendations from their expertise into our commerce articles.

Completing other related tasks that may be necessary, including working with freelancers on the creation of new buying guides or on updates to existing buying guides.

Occasionally writing buying guides and other commerce-related articles yourself.

Skill Requirements

Demonstrable experience writing about products, especially tech-related products

Practical experience writing for an online audience (Bonus points for experience in an editing role.)

Ability to dive into new tech product-related subjects and learn them quickly

Detail-oriented and deadline-focused, with a get-things-done attitude

Strong attention to detail with emphasis on accuracy and quality

Ability to prioritize work to balance multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work both independently and collaboratively as part of a team

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience working in WordPress preferable

Basic working knowledge of SEO principles is a plus

About the Job

Benefits include:

401(k): Employer match up to 4%; eligible after 3 months of full-time employment.

Health Insurance: Medical, dental, and vision cost-sharing insurance plan.

Paid holidays: We offer the following paid holidays: New Year’s Day, Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Day.

Non-Cashable PTO (Vacation and Sick Days): The Company offers 120 hours of non-cashable PTO for combined paid vacation and sick pay annually. Employee is permitted to only carry over 80 hours of Non-Cashable PTO each calendar year.

Remote Work. You will be working from home and should have your own computer with reliable Internet access.

Must be legally allowed to work in the US, based in the US, and available to work normal East Coast (EST) business hours.

How to Apply

If you’d like to apply for this job, head over to our job posting on Indeed and hit the big blue “Apply Now” button.