Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013, and gamers have been awaiting a successor for years. Early footage of its successor, Grand Theft Auto VI, has leaked, and Rockstar Games issued a statement confirming its authenticity.

The developer has confirmed that it suffered a network intrusion that resulted in footage of its next GTA entry being stolen and published online. The company doesn’t expect this intrusion to affect its live game services or any of its online services, and it also wouldn’t affect the ongoing development of this game or any of its upcoming games.

The footage in question leaked over the weekend, and if you want to check it out, you can read Kotaku‘s coverage on it. Given its unpolished graphics, it looks like footage from the game in a very early stage of development. The leak still lets us gather some details of how the next GTA entry might look once it’s out. For one, it might be set in Vice City, a location inspired by Miami, Florida that was last explored in 2006’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. We might also have at least two protagonists, including the franchise’s very first female lead.

While the footage is real, we should still take things with a grain of salt. Many things can, and often do change in a game that’s in an active development stage, and even more so if that game hasn’t been announced yet. Rockstar Games says that it’ll “properly introduce” users to the next GTA entry once it’s ready to talk more about it.