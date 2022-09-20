Wallpaper is probably the easiest way to customize the look of your iPhone, and you have two areas to do it—the home screen and lock screen. We’ll show you how to use different wallpapers for each.

The iPhone has supported separate wallpapers on the home screen and lock screen for a while, but iOS 16 introduced a big reworking of the process in 2022. We’ll be outlining the process in iOS 16 in this guide.

First, unlock your iPhone and tap and hold on a blank space on the lock screen. The lock screen will zoom out, and you’ll see a “Customize” and plus button. Tap the plus button.

If this is your first time playing with the lock screen wallpaper in iOS 16, you’ll need to tap “Add New” when prompted. This will switch you over to the new lock screen style.

Next, you have a bunch of different options for wallpapers. At the top, you can select from a few categories. Scroll down to see a bunch of pre-made lock screens. Choose a wallpaper for the lock screen to proceed.

Once you have a wallpaper that you want to use for the lock screen, tap the “Add” button in the top right.

Here’s where you have to option to use a different wallpaper for the home screen. Tap “Customize Home Screen” to proceed.

Again, you have a few options here. You can blur the lock screen wallpaper, choose a color based on the lock screen wallpaper, a gradient based on the lock screen wallpaper, or from your photos. After you’ve made your selection, tap “Done” in the top right corner (if you choose a photo, you’ll need to tap “Done” twice).

You’ll be brought back to the lock screen preview screen. Tap the lock screen to leave and see your new lock screen and home screen wallpapers!

This is just a fraction of what you can do with the lock screen on iOS 16. You can also add widgets, customize the clock font, and apply a cool 3D depth effect to some wallpapers. Take some time to explore and get it to your liking!

