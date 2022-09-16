If you’re on the lookout for your next gaming monitor, you might come across some cool options and others that might be a little weirder. This newest one by Gigabyte, though, will be awesome if you’re the kind of person to have more than one computer on their desk.

Gigabyte has announced a range of new gaming monitors, including the G24F 2 and the G27F 2. The former is a 23.8-inch model with a 180Hz refresh rate, while the latter is a 27-inch version with a 165Hz refresh rate. Perhaps the one that might catch your eye the most, though, is the M27F A. It has a similar feature set to the G27F 2, except that we have KVM support. This essentially means that the monitor lets you use the same keyboard, mouse, and monitor on your secondary system, and swap between devices seamlessly.

Other than that, this Gigabyte monitor is your fairly standard, high-refresh-rate gaming monitor. The IPS display has a 1080p resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 16.7 million colors, and 95% DCI-P3 and 130% sRGB coverage. If your computer doesn’t support 4K gaming, and you want something that’s capable and doesn’t break the bank, these Gigabyte monitors might be a good option for you. And if you have multiple systems, then you could definitely benefit from using the KVM option.

The M27F A will be available for $260, while the G24F 2 and the G27F 2 will set you back, respectively, $160 and $210. You can check out more info at the source link.