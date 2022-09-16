The Pixel Buds Pro is Google’s new pair of high-end wireless earbuds, complete with all-day battery and great Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Now you can get the Buds Pro on sale for $174.99, matching the previous all-time low price at $25 below the original cost.

This is Google’s competitor to the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Buds 2 Pro, with many of the same features (true wireless design, ANC, etc.) at a lower price. The Pixel Buds Pro supports Active Noise Cancellation, so it can block out background noise, and the case charges over both USB Type-C and Qi wireless pads. Perhaps the best feature is the long-lasting battery life, with around 11 hours of playback with ANC off and seven hours with ANC enabled.

We gave the Pixel Buds Pro an 8/10 in our review last month, thanks to the comfortable fit and great sound quality. However, we did note that the transparency mode (which can pipe in surrounding sounds) isn’t as good as on some competing earbuds, and there are no EQ settings yet. Our sister site ReviewGeek also gave the earbuds an 8/10.

The Pixel Buds Pro has only been available in stores since June, which explains why the discount is only 13% off. Still, this is an even better price on an already-great pair of earbuds.