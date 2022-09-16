Google’s Pixel lineup isn’t all that old when compared to Apple or Samsung, but while it may be the newer kid on the block, it’s matured to offer good experiences for both flagship lovers and budget buyers. This week, you can get the brand new mid-tier Google Pixel 6a at an even lower price than usual.

The 6a is actually the fourth major evolution in Pixel’s budget-friendly A-Series phones, a product segment that made its debut back in the Pixel 3 era. These devices are designed to offer a balanced blend of power, performance, and features for a reasonable price, and the Pixel 6a is no different. This model features Google’s first in-house-developed Tensor processor, 5G connectivity, and powerful security made possible by the integrated Titan M2 chip — the same found in the pricer Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Some areas where the Pixel 6a diverges from its premium counterparts are in its FHD+ OLED display that only supports a 60 Hz refresh rate. You won’t find any wireless charging capabilities on this fella. It also has a much smaller main camera sensor — the same one found in the Pixel 5, in fact. These decisions have allowed Google to price the 6a much lower, though not without some reasonable drawbacks, which you can read about in our full review. Our sister site, Review Geek, also took a look at the Pixel 6a and had a slightly more favorable opinion in their review.

Google Pixel 6a The Google Pixel 6a is a mid-tier phone that includes Google’s custom Tensor chip, water resistance, and Pixel-first features enabled by Android 13.

Now listen up, because the deal details are very specific. You can get a new Pixel 6a for just $299 ($150 off) if you’re willing to purchase and activate your new phone with a supported carrier today. If you want to purchase an unlocked Pixel 6a with no carrier activation, the deal’s not quite as sweet at $399 ($50 off). Either way, you save money, but one of these offers is certainly a better buy, depending on your needs.

The Pixel 6a comes in a few fun colors—like Charcoal, Sage, and Chalk—all of which are included in this special offer. You’ll have to snatch one of these up fast if you want it, though, because the sale is scheduled to disappear after Sunday, September 18, 2022.