What to Look For in an iPhone 14 Pro Case

Phone cases come in various shapes and sizes, and the newly announced iPhone 14 Pro is no exception. With so many options to choose from, your first consideration should be design and functionality.

So, a rugged case would be a good idea if you’re all about protecting your new device. And if you want a simple covering to prevent scratches without necessarily hiding your phone’s design, a clear case would be a better option.

While a phone case is primarily meant to cover your phone, it could also serve for holding other things like cards and money. In that instance, a wallet case should be your go-to choice. They come in varying capacities, from basic bumper cases able to hold a few cards to folio cases with more pockets than you know what to do with.

The iPhone 14 Pro supports MagSafe accessories and wireless charging. But since the technology requires your phone to be in direct contact with the charger or MagSafe accessory, some cases interfere with it.

Thankfully, many new cases are built to support this feature, either by incorporating a MagSafe ring or just being thin enough not to cause any problems. Make sure to look out for that if wireless charging is a big deal for you.

Even if you have your desired features sorted, there are still so many cases to choose from. To ease your decision-making process, we’ve handpicked some of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases you can buy and reviewed them based on common categories. Without further ado, let’s get straight into the list.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Case Overall: Smartish Gripmunk

The Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 14 Pro Case is our overall pick for its simplistic design and packed features. Its slight flexibility makes installation easy, but the material is solid enough to last a long time. Holding the case gives a strong sense of firmness thanks to the grippy textured pattern on the back and sides and finger grooves on the edges.

For device protection, the sides of the case surrounding the screen and camera module are raised. There are also air pockets on the corners to reduce the impact of the phone hitting the ground on any of the edges. And it’s compatible with MagSafe thanks to its relative thinness.

While the case is not necessarily flashy, you have the luxury of choosing from a few colors and patterns or even customizing one yourself to give it an extra flair.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Case Overall Smartish Gripmunk iPhone 14 Pro Case A great all-round case with all the necessary bells and whistles, including MagSafe support, air pocket corners, and a slim and grippy design.

Best Budget iPhone 14 Pro Case: Encased Thin Armor

If you need a good case for your new iPhone but don’t want to spend too much money, the Encased Thin Armor iPhone 14 Pro Case is a great option. It’s made from flexible TPU material with a slim and bulk-free design. Despite the minimalistic appearance, the case features a subtle embedded pattern that enhances grip when held in hand.

While the case has a typical bumper design that only covers the back and sides, it comes bundled with a tempered glass screen protector to secure the front. This will keep your new phone screen from getting scratched or dinged without needing a separate screen protector.

Just don’t expect it to protect your phone from a hard fall, as it’s too light for that.

Best Budget iPhone 14 Pro Case Encased Thin Armor iPhone 14 Pro Case A cheap but durable iPhone 14 Pro case. It comes with a glass screen protector, too, to give you your money's worth.

Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case: Apple Silicone Case

If you all want a simple case with MagSafe compatibility, look no further than Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Silicone Case. It features built-in magnets that align with iPhone 14 Pro’s magnetic ring for compatibility with all MagSafe accessories. Plus, it’s thin enough to work with Qi-certified wireless chargers without much interference.

The case has a soft-touch finish that feels great in your hand. It also has slightly raised lips for the screen and camera bump to reduce the risk of scratches. Unlike the iPhone 14 Pro itself, which comes in just four colors, the silicone case offers up to seven colorways, including Red and Storm Blue.

The only downside is that the case is thinner and won’t protect your phone from high falls, or drops on hard surfaces. If you’re not prone to dropping your phone, that’s no concern.

Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case Apple iPhone 14 Pro silicone Case The Apple-made case has a built-in magnet, making it perfect for all MagSafe accessories, including chargers.

Most people carry around their wallets and phones separately. But sometimes, you just want the extra convenience a wallet case provides. The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 is ideal for such scenarios.

It’s thin enough to still feel like a standard smartphone case but has a pocket at the back for storing up to three cards and some cash. The cards can also act as a kickstand to prop the phone for watching.

The case is designed to fit well in hand, with textured and slightly notched sides that enhance contact. Protection is a priority, too, as the Wallet Slayer features air pocket corners for better drop safety.

While the case is not overly thick, it’s not thin either (especially at full card capacity), so you sacrifice compatibility with Qi wireless and MagSafe chargers. This is a given for a wallet case with the card storage on the back, but it’s important to keep in mind if you’re planning on using a wireless charger.

Best Wallet iPhone 14 Pro Case Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 The wallet slayer is perfect for those who want an iPhone 14 Pro case that also happens to be a wallet. It's neither thick nor bulky.

Best Rugged iPhone 14 Pro Case: Spigen Rugged Armor

Rugged cases often come in bulky, cumbersome builds that throw convenience out the window to prioritize device protection. But that doesn’t always have to be the case. With the Spigen Rugged Armor for iPhone 14, you can protect your Pro without the user experience taking a considerable hit. And, with the carbon fiber texture, it looks good as well.

The Rugged Armor has all the bells and whistles of a protective case, including slightly raised edges around the screen and camera module, as well as cushioned corners. The icing on the cake is the MagSafe compatibility, which means you don’t have to take the case off to use your supported charger.

But, Spigen’s case is still pretty light—while it will protect your phone from most drops on flat surfaces, it’s not robust enough for drops on uneven areas. Granted, that sort of drop is hard to protect for without an extremely bulky case, so it’s a fair trade-off.

Best Rugged iPhone 14 Pro Case Spigen Rugged Armor This rugged case offers excellent protection while being slim and portable simultaneously.

Clear cases are the go-to choice for those who want to protect their devices while letting the beauty of the phone shine through, and the TORRAS Crystal Clear Case is the best for your iPhone 14 Pro. The case is made with flexible TPU material, and thanks to the thin design, it fits your phone snuggly, so it doesn’t feel too different from holding it bare.

One common problem of clear cases is that they yellow with time. However, the Crystal Clear case boasts several levels of anti-yellowing tech that increase its immunity to discoloration. It also supports MagSafe and wireless charging, and its non-slip design ensures you always have a secure grip.

Just keep in mind, as you would expect from a case of this build, it doesn’t offer the best device protection.

Best Clear iPhone 14 Pro Case TORRAS Crystal Clear Case As the name implies, the case is crystal clear and will stay that way for long thanks to its anti-yellowing properties.

The Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Pro Case is our choice for the thin pick. It measures 0.04 inches in thickness for the transparent model and 0.02 inches if you go for the colored options. Speaking of color, the options to choose from include black, white, blue, red, and green, and they’re all MagSafe compatible.

The colored case is made of hard but flexible plastic with a matte finish to hide fingerprint smudges, while the transparent version is put together from a soft and grippy TPU material. Whichever you go for, you’ll get a slightly raised lip around the camera bump for scratch protection.

However, like the TORRAS Crystal Clear Case, it isn’t built for all-around protection. This is meant to protect your iPhone 14 from dings, scratches, and little else.

Best Thin iPhone 14 Pro Case Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Pro Case This iPhone 14 Pro Max case is so thin that it's like holding the bare phone. And it comes in colored and transparent options.

Best Leather iPhone 14 Pro Case: TORRO Genuine Leather Case

If you’re going to get a leather case, you might as well go for one made from genuine leather, and the UK-based brand TORRO offers some of the highest quality leather iPhone cases. The company’s Genuine Leather Case is handcrafted from premium cowhide leather sourced from the finest tanneries in the US. The company says the material only undergoes minimal treatments to preserve its natural properties.

This case screams luxury. It has a smooth finish to it and feels comfortable to hold. The folio design ensures it’s fully covered when not used, and a raised outer edge surrounds the screen and camera module to maximize safety. It’s also worth noting that it can serve as a kickstand.

Perhaps the best part about the case is that the outer folding part attaches via a magnet and can be removed to reveal an elegant-looking inner bumper covering that’s just as polished. The folio case can be a bit bulky, so the option to take it off is great. It’s also compatible with MagSafe if you want to charge your device wirelessly.

If you pick one up, there are two color options, black and blue.

Best Leather iPhone 14 Pro Case TORRO Genuine Leather Case A stylish, detachable folio case made from natural, minimally-treated leather.