The new iOS 16 update for iPhones updates the lock screen with optional widgets, which can act as shortcuts for apps or limited information feeds. Popular apps are gradually adding lock screen widgets, and Facebook is next.

TechCrunch reports that Facebook has started rolling out an update to its iPhone app, which adds widgets that can be selected for use on the lock screen. Two widgets are available: “Birthdays at a Glance” and “Top Updates.”

The birthdays widget is available in a small size, which shows how many of your friends have a birthday today, and a larger one that lists the names of all your friends with birthdays today. The updates widget seems more useful, as it shows your most recent Facebook notifications. You can add either of them (or both!) by tapping and holding on your iPhone’s lock screen and tapping ‘Customize.’

Google just announced that most of its popular apps will have lock screen widgets available “in the coming weeks,” including Search, Chrome, Drive, News, Gmail, and Maps. It probably won’t be long before most apps have at least one lock screen widget available.