Now that everything is USB Type-C, you might be short on wall adapters, and ones that can charge multiple devices at once are especially helpful. Thankfully, an excellent option from UGREEN is now on sale for $27.99, a discount of $12 from the usual price.

The UGREEN Nexode Mini is a compact USB wall adapter with two USB Type-C ports, so you can plug in two phones, a phone and a tablet, or any other combination of devices. It can provide up to 45W of power if you only have one device connected, which is more than enough to rapidly charge most phones and tablets and charge an ultrabook. If you have two devices connected, the top port will provide 25W and the bottom will max out at 20W.

UGREEN Nexode Mini 45W This compact charger is a great option for travel. Click the coupon checkbox on the Amazon page and enter code 10UGREEN45 at checkout to get the full discount. Link Icon Review Geek's Review Score: 8/10

This charger won an Editors Choice award from our sister site ReviewGeek, thanks to its compact design, foldable prongs, and great device compatibility. However, the review noted that there isn’t a USB Type-C cable included in the box. You’ll have to pick up some USB Type-C cables separately if you don’t have any spares. A USB Type-C-to-Lightning cable is required for fast charging on iPhones — one is usually included in the box with each iPhone, but you can also buy more if you need them.